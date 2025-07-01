George Springer Hits Major Career Milestone with Canada Day Blast For Toronto Blue Jays
Update, 6:45 p.m. ET: Springer finished 3-for-7 with two homers and seven RBIs. His season average is now .270. The Blue Jays moved to 47-38 with a 12-5 win.
6:00 p.m. ET: Congratulations are in order for Toronto Blue Jays slugger George Springer, who hit his 100th career home run as a member of the organization on Tuesday afternoon.
It was a dramatic blast for Springer, who hit a grand slam against the New York Yankees on "Canada Day." The home run gave the Blue Jays a 9-4 lead at the time, extending a 5-4 lead.
A 12-year veteran, Springer has put together a solid season in 2025. At the time of this posting, he's hitting .267 with 13 homers and 45 RBIs. It's been a major bounceback from last year's clunker, where he hit .220 with just 56 RBIs.
The Jays, as a team, have bounced back as well, as they went 74-88 last season. They entered play on Tuesday at 46-38 and in possession of the second wild card spot in the American League. They missed the playoffs in 2024 but were contenders in the 2020, 2022 and 2023 playoffs.
Springer is a four-time All-Star and a World Series champion, winning the title with the 2017 Houston Astros. He signed a six-year deal with Toronto before the 2021 season and will remain with the Blue Jays through the 2026 season.
The Blue Jays and Yankees will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Jose Berrios will take the ball for Toronto while Will Warren pitches for the Yankees. Berrios has put together a solid season, going 4-3 with a 3.26 ERA. Warren is 5-4 with a 4.37.
