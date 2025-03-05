San Francisco Giants Minor League Affiliate Reaches Agreement to Stay in Current City
Fans of the San Francisco Giants got great news on Tuesday as the Single-A San Jose Giants reached an agreement to stay in San Jose until at least 2050. Not only will the affiliate stay in San Jose, they will continue to play at Excite Ballpark, which they have since 1988.
The following comes from a team-issued press release:
Today, Mayor Matt Mahan and the San José City Council approved an agreement to keep the San Jose Giants at Excite Ballpark through 2050. The team has called Excite Ballpark—formerly San Jose Municipal Stadium—home since 1988. As part of the lease extension, the San Jose Giants and their ownership group, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), will begin renovations to bring the ballpark up to Major League Baseball’s player standards. Originally built in 1942, Excite Ballpark is one of the oldest professional baseball stadiums in the country.
Given the close proximity of San Jose and San Francisco (about one hour), it's undoubtedly a great partnership between the two organizations. It's also great for Giants fans who want a close and affordable opportunity to see the future stars who will one day play at Oracle Park.
In addition to Giants games, the ballpark is a fixture in the community, hosting several events throughout the year.
The Major League Baseball season kicks off on March 27. The Giants are coming off a year in which they finished fourth in the National League West.
The Single-A season will begin on April 4. The San Jose Giants open up at Modesto, the Single-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
