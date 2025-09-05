San Francisco Giants Prospect Put On Major Show At Triple-A
The San Francisco Giants have been playing well as of late. They head into their series against the St. Louis Cardinals having won four consecutive games and nine of their last 10. They are four games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot, currently occupied by the New York Mets.
Down in the farm, they have some exciting young prospects that are certainly worth watching as the 2025 regular season winds down. One prospect in particular who deserves some attention is first baseman and slugger Bryce Eldridge.
Eldridge is San Francisco's top prospect and the No. 13 prospect in all of Major League Baseball. He had a big night on Thursday at Triple-A Sacramento. Jesse Borek of MLB.com recently discussed Eldridge's night and his torrid pace this season.
Giants Prospect Puts Together Memorable Performance
"After a home run deluge in August (nine in 26 games), Eldridge entered the round tripper column in September. MLB’s No. 1 first-base prospect has gargantuan power, which can be evidenced by his 470-foot moonshots, but also his opposite-field pop, as was the case on his 24th of the year. That sets a new career high for Eldridge, despite playing at both levels of the upper Minors as a 20-year-old. He leads all Giants Minor Leaguers with a .249 ISO this season, while just Willy Adames (26) has more home runs as a member of the organization," Borek wrote.
Eldridge was San Francisco's first round pick back in 2023 out of James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia. He made his professional debut shortly after being drafted.
This year, he has split time between levels, but the 20-year-old has had a very impressive season, hitting .259/.332/.514 with 77 RBI and an .847 OPS in addition to his 24 home runs.
He possesses power from the right side of the plate and could be a solid solution to the Giants' problem at first base. Soon, they may not need to play Rafael Devers at that position and could keep him as their designated hitter, while Eldridge gets his shot to play first base at the Major League level.
The 20-year-old slugger has a bright future ahead of him and will certainly be an interesting player to watch as the rest of the 2025 season plays out. We'll see what the future has in store for him.
More MLB: Detroit Tigers Have 2 Future Superstars Down In MiLB Right Now