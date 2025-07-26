San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Continues Hot Streak With Yet Another Home Run
It didn't take Bryce Eldridge long to get his feet back under him.
The top prospect in the San Francisco Giants' farm system was out for just over five weeks with a right hamstring strain, spending a few games on a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League before rejoining the Sacramento River Cats. In his first three games back at Triple-A, Eldridge went 1-for-9 with a walk and two RBIs.
Eldridge has come a long way just over the last four days, though, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs against the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday. It marked his third home run in four games, improving his batting average to .313 and his OPS to 1.250 in that span.
The Giants' 2023 first round pick is now batting .263 with 13 home runs, 12 doubles, 43 RBIs and an .821 OPS on the whole in 2025, appearing in 59 games between Triple-A, Double-A and rookie ball. The 20-year-old first baseman could earn a big league promotion as well, if he can stay healthy and if San Francisco doesn't go out and address the positional need externally at next week's trade deadline.
Eldridge is ranked as the No. 17 prospect in baseball, higher than any other first baseman.
Related MiLB Stories
- ORIOLES INK TOP OF: Slater de Brun, the top-ranked high school outfielder in the 2025 MLB Draft class, secured quite the payday from the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. CLICK HERE
- CUBS PAY HARTSHORN: Instead of letting Josiah Hartshorn head off to Texas A&M, the Chicago Cubs made sure their sixth round pick would turn pro by offering him a historic deal. CLICK HERE
- TWINS BAIL ON CARTAYA: Diego Cartaya was once the crown jewel of the Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system, but the Minnesota Twins have cut bait with the catcher following his struggles with the St. Paul Saints. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.