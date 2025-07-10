Seattle Mariners' 37-Year-Old Minor Leaguer Makes History of the Last Decade
NEW YORK - While the Seattle Mariners were losing to the New York Yankees in New York on Wednesday night, veteran right-hander Casey Lawrence was spinning a historic gem for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
Per Kristilyn Hetherington of the Mariners PR team:
Per Tacoma's PR: Lawrence became the 1st minor league pitcher at least 37 years old to throw 7.0 shutout without a walk since Brad Penny (7.0 IP, 7H, 0R, 0BB, 5K) did so for Charlotte against Gwinnett on August 11, 2015.
Lawrence, 37, has been up-and-down with the Mariners all season, and he even made an appearance for the Toronto Blue Jays as well. He's been designated for assignment multiple times by Seattle, but keeps finding his way back to the organization and on the roster. He's gone 1-2 with a 4.08 ERA this season and he threw five solid innings against the Chicago White Sox in a 1-0 loss during his last major league appearance in late May.
Thus far, he's struck out seven batters in 17.2 total innings.
He's 3-2 with a 4.29 ERA in Triple-A this season. He's struck out 29 batters in 42.0 innings.
At the big-league level, the Mariners are 48-44 and in second place in the American League West. They are currently tied for the third and final wild card spot in the American League wild card race.
They will finish out a series with the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. PT. They'll head to Detroit aftewards to finish out the first half of the season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is live in New York for the series with the Yankees and he talks about the frustration of the first two games, but says Seattle can still accomplish what it needs to. Furthermore, it's a packed guest list as Ben Williamson stops by, as does George Kirby's high school coach! Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks about the M's and the No. 3 pick in the draft. CLICK HERE:
HOMECOMING FOR GEORGE: Playing against the Yankees this week is a homecoming for George Kirby, who grew up just 30 minutes from the stadium. He spoke about playing near home, giving back to his community and more. CLICK HERE:
POSSIBLE BLOCKBUSTER? Jon Morosi of MLB.com has planted the seeds of a possible big deal between the Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it's not necessarily the one you were expecting. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.