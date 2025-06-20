One Seattle Mariners Affiliate Has Already Clinched a Spot in MiLB Championship Series
Congratulations are in order for the Everett AquaSox, the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The AquaSox defeated the Spokane Indians 8-3 on Thursday night, solidifying themselves as the first-half champions of the Northwest League.
As a result, the AquaSox have already clinched a spot in the Northwest League championship series, set for later this summer.
The following comes from the official Minor League Baseball website:
However, with only six clubs in the Northwest League, the format for the Postseason will consist of a single, best-of-five Championship series. The two playoff participants will be decided based on the best winning percentage of each half. In the event the same Club wins both halves, the Club with the next best winning percentage in the second half will advance.
The AquaSox are one of the most loaded rosters in the entire minor league system, complete with five Top-100 prospects. Jonny Farmelo is currently hurt, but Lazaro Montes, Colt Emerson, Jurrangelo Cijtnje and Michael Arroyo are all integral parts of the roster, and important parts of the M's future.
It seems unlikely that Emerson, Montes or Arroyo will make it to the championship series, as they are most likely nearing a Double-A promotion. However, Farmelo could stay in Everett in order to get himself some more developmental time once he returns from a rib injury. Cijntje, who is in his first professional season, could potentially stay in Everett also, anchoring the staff.
The Mariners have nine Top-100 prospects in their system. In addition to these five, Ryan Sloan and Felnin Celesten (Modesto), are joined by Cole Young (MLB) and Harry Ford (Tacoma).
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about his newfound anger at the M's for not going after Rafael Devers in a trade, and he wonders if the M's could trade Dominic Canzone soon. Furthermore, we discuss Julio Rodriguez's approach at the plate, and we talk with Hunt Palmer, LSU baseball insider, about possible M's draftee Kade Anderson. LISTEN HERE:
THE NEW FACE: According to veteran radio host Dave "Softy" Mahler, Cal Raleigh is the face of Seattle Sports. Do you agree? CLICK HERE:
CATCHING ATTENTION: Cal Raleigh is even drawing the attention of his former teammates for what he's doing this season. Recently, Mariners on SI had a chance to catch up with former M's infielder Jose Caballero. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.