Seattle Mariners Affiliate Makes Awesome Social Media Post About Cal Raleigh After Historic HR
UPDATE, 3:00 p.m. PT: The Mariners won this game 9-4 to move to 38-36 on the season.
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh made some incredible baseball history on Friday afternoon, homering twice against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Now with 29 homers, Raleigh has the most home runs ever hit by a catcher before the All-Star break, surpassing the 28 hit by Hall of Famer Johnny Bench in 1970.
After Raleigh hit the historic blast, the Everett AquaSox took an opportunity to remind the public of when Raleigh suited up for them. Everett is the High-A affiliate of the Mariners now, but they were previously the short-season A-ball affiliate.
We have always known that Cal Raleigh has had superman strength at the plate. He now has the most home runs by a catcher before the All-Star break. Congrats Cal!
Raleigh played 38 games for Everett in 2018 after getting drafted out of Florida State. He hit .288 with eight home runs in that season before moving onto full season affiliates in 2019.
The "Big Dumper" has asserted himself as the best catcher in the game at this point. After winning the Platinum Glove last year, he is a lock for the All-Star Game this season. When he officially gets announced to the American League team, it will be the first selection of his career.
In addition to Raleigh, the M's could also see Julio Rodriguez, Bryan Woo, Andres Munoz and Bryan Woo make the All-Star Game.
The M's entered play on Friday at 37-36 and in second place in the American League West. They are also just outside the third wild card spot.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about his newfound anger at the M's for not going after Rafael Devers in a trade, and he wonders if the M's could trade Dominic Canzone soon. Furthermore, we discuss Julio Rodriguez's approach at the plate, and we talk with Hunt Palmer, LSU baseball insider, about possible M's draftee Kade Anderson. LISTEN HERE:
THE NEW FACE: According to veteran radio host Dave "Softy" Mahler, Cal Raleigh is the face of Seattle Sports. Do you agree? CLICK HERE:
CATCHING ATTENTION: Cal Raleigh is even drawing the attention of his former teammates for what he's doing this season. Recently, Mariners on SI had a chance to catch up with former M's infielder Jose Caballero. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.