Seattle Mariners Ascending Prospect Named to All-Spring Breakout First Team
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners prospect Tai Peete, who was named to the All-Spring Breakout first team.
Peete went 3-for-3 in the showcase game against the Cleveland Guardians prospects, even hitting a a mammoth home run.
Peete, 19, was drafted by the M's in the competitive balance portion of the 2023 Draft out of the Georgia high school ranks.
He's currently the No. 12 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline, but his star seems to be ascending quick.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A premium athlete with a wide receiver's 6-foot-2 frame, Peete has a left-handed swing geared to do damage at the plate. He has immense raw power and showed flashes of it in 2024, with an approach that could let him crush balls to all fields. But he just as easily can get out of that approach when he tries to sell out for power, and while he does draw some walks, the 30.7 percent strikeout rate he registered last year isn't going to work as he moves up the ladder. He doesn't have great rhythm and feel at the plate and could be an ambush power-over-hit type of offensive player.
Peete spent all of 2024 at Low-A, playing 115 games with the Modesto Nuts. He hit .269 for the year with seven home runs, 71 RBI and 45 stolen bases.
It's likely that he'll begin the year at High-A Everett, and he could move up to Double-A Arkansas by year's end.
