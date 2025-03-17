Rowdy Tellez Seems Like a Lock For Seattle Mariners Opening Day Roster
UPDATE: Julio Rodriguez was scratched from the lineup. The original information about Tellez and his likely roster spot still stands.
The Seattle Mariners are taking on the Athletics on Monday afternoon as Cactus League play starts to wind down. With just 10 days to go until Opening Day, the M's are working their way toward the 2025 season, and Monday's lineup seems like the greatest indication yet of where they are at.
The lineup not only features all of the regulars, but it also features them in batting order positions that make sense for them. Victor Robles, Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh make up the first third of the lineup, while Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley and Jorge Polanco make up the middle chunk. Slugger Rowdy Tellez, Ryan Bliss and J.P. Crawford round out the starting nine.
There are a few interesting things to note as a result of this lineup:
1) It seems as if Ryan Bliss has won the second base job. Heading into spring training, there was a question of Bliss/Dylan Moore/Leo Rivas/Cole Young and Bliss has made the most of his opportunities. He's hitting .360 (9-for-25) with four doubles and a triple. Moore is hitting .063 (2-for-32).
2) It seems as if Tellez is a lock for the roster. Signed to a minor-league deal after spring training started, Tellez is hitting .294 with three homers in Cactus League play. He provides the Mariners with more depth and more power, while also bringing in playoff experience. He's a .234 lifetime hitter with 105 home runs in seven seasons. He's not on the 40-man roster, so the M's may need to make a roster move to accommodate him.
3) No Donovan Solano. Solano, signed this offseason to a one-year deal, figures to see significant time for the Mariners, but it could be as part of a platoon with Luke Raley at first base. Tellez's presence likely means he won't se as much time at designated hitter.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks about the latest George Kirby injury update, the battle for the final roster spots and more, including Randy Johnson showing up at camp. Also, our Mariners on SI reporter Teren Kowatsch stops by, live from Peoria. CLICK HERE:
MARTINEZ MOVING ON: Seth Martinez, who the Mariners picked up earlier this offseason, is on the move to Miami. CLICK HERE:
MORE TO WORRY WITH KIRBY? Buster Olney of ESPN joined a recent episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast and discussed the M's injury situation with George Kirby. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.