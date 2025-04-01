Seattle Mariners Double-A Affiliate, Arkansas Travelers, Release 2025 Roster
The Seattle Mariners major league club began its season on Thursday. The Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers began their year a day later. The Double-A Arkansas Travelers, High-A Everett AquaSox and Low-A Modesto Nuts will all start their respective seasons on April 4.
The Travelers, who are looking to defend their Texas League championship in 2025, were the first of the three yet-to-play clubs to release their roster.
There are several key returners who helped lead the team to a championship in 2024.
First baseman Hogan Windish is back after playing 124 games for Arkansas last year. He hit .218 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs. Infielder Brock Rodden will also make his way back down to North Little Rock, Ark., where he played 131 games for the Travelers last season. He hit .257 with 14 home runs, 64 RBIs and 29 steals.
Perhaps the most notable returner on the roster is left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia.
The former Texas A&M product was arguably the organization's best pitching prospect in 2024. In 27 outings (25 starts) for Arkansas, Garcia posted a 2.25 ERA with 134 strikeouts in 116 innings pitched. His teammate and fellow starter, Logan Evans, was promoted to Triple-A to begin the season.
Garcia received a non-roster invite to spring training this year and was tried out as a reliever, with the possibility of making the major league roster in that role. Garcia failed to break into Seattle's bullpen, but it's still surprising he's starting in Double-A after posting such solid numbers a season ago.
The most notable promotion to Double-A is outfielder Jared Sundstrom. He played 112 games for the AquaSox in 2024 and hit .263 with 13 home runs, 63 RBIs and 26 steals. He hit a two-run homer for the Mariners in the Spring Breakout game March 14 against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Travelers will have several additions as the season progresses. Top 100 prospects Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo are all expected to get promoted from Everett before the end of 2024.
Arkansas will begin its season on the road against the Midland RockHounds at 5:00 p.m. PT on April 4. The game will take place at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.
