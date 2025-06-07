Seattle Mariners' High-A Affiliate Makes Team History with No-Hitter
The Everett AquaSox, the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, made franchise history on Friday when they no-hit the Eugene Emeralds and won 1-0.
With the win, Everett is now 27-27.
Ryan Hawks, Charlie Beilenson and Stefan Raeth combined for the no-no, with Hawks throwing seven shut out innings. Lazaro Montes provided the only run with an RBI double in the sixth inning. According to the AquaSox, it's the third no-hitter in team history and the first-ever combined no-no.
From the AquaSox staff:
Everett’s first no-hitter came July 21, 1989, when Everett Giants left-hander Maximo Aleys no-hit the Bend Bucks in a 4-1 win. The second one in franchise history came May 31, 2022, when AquaSox right-hander Juan Mercedes no-hit the Eugene Emeralds in a seven-inning game at Funko Field in Everett. During Mercedes’ no-hitter, he struck out 10 Emeralds and walked two.
None of the pitchers involved in this no-hitter are in the M's Top 30 prospects, but the Everett roster is full of some of the best prospects in baseball. Montes, Michael Arroyo, Colt Emerson, Jonny Farmelo and Jurrangelo Cijntje are all Top 100 prospects on the AquaSox roster..
At the big-league level, the Mariners are 32-30 and continue to be in a free-fall. They've lost 11 of their last 16 games and have fallen to 2.5 games back in the American League West.
They'll be back in action on Saturday night when they take on the Los Angels Angels at 6:38 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo will be on the mound.
