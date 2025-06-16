Seattle Mariners' Highly-Regarded Prospect Captures Weekly Award After Awesome Stretch
Seattle Mariners top prospect Michael Arroyo was honored by the High-A Northwest League on Monday as he won the Hitter of the Week award for his work at Everett.
One of nine M's farmhands in the MLB Pipeline Top 100, Arroyo went 10-for-21 with four homers, two doubles, nine RBIs and five runs scored for the week.
Just 20 years old, Arroyo is the No. 79 prospect in baseball, as rated by MLB Pipeline. He's hitting .280 with a .437 on-base percentage this season, and he's popped 14 homers while driving in 38.
He's drawn comparisons to Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez because of his appearance and body type, and he's projected to make his major league debut in 2026.
The Mariners have several top position player prospects that are expected to debut by that time, with Cole Young already up in the big leagues and Harry Ford, Colt Emerson and Arroyo all scheduled to join by next year.
The following comes from a portion of Arroy's MLB.com prospect profile:
Small, compact and strong, Arroyo is a fairly physically mature middle infielder cut from a Howie Kendrick type cloth. The right-handed hitter has an excellent approach at the plate, walking in 12.8 percent of his plate appearances heading into the 2025 season. He did swing-and-miss more in '24, but with that came the ability to tap into his raw power much more consistently. He can drive the ball to all fields and he’ll have to keep reminding himself he doesn’t need to sell out to get to his pop as he moves up the ladder. He’s an average runner, but he’s aggressive on the basepaths.
The Mariners are 36-34 at the big-league player entering play on Monday. They'll take on the Boston Red Sox on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
