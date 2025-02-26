Seattle Mariners' International Signing Earns High Marks Ahead of Upcoming Prospect Rankings
On March 5, MLB Pipeline will release it's annual rankings of the Top 30 prospects in the Seattle Mariners system.
And when those rankings come out, you can bet that 17-year-old Yorger Bautista will be featured. He was just signed by the Mariners during the international signing period, which opened up last month. He comes from Venezuela.
Per MLB.com on Bautista, who is already turning heads:
“He’s better known as The Beast,'La Beastia'. I don't need to say anything else, right? He's got easily plus power. Some of the best raw power and bat speed that a lot of international scouts have seen in quite some time, and a chance to really tap into it. It's a little unorthodox swing, but he tends to be on time all the time. He's got a gun from the outfield as well, so he should fit into that corner outfield spot, right field, power hitting, power arm. … The Mariners are very, very excited that they were able to get him. When I was working on the order of their list, there were some calls to move him further up than where I had him. It's a pretty good system, and I kind of stashed him pretty high, but I had a couple of people within the organization who said this guy is going to climb pretty fast once he gets going.”
Bautista isn't the only international prospect who is gaining traction in the M's system. Twenty-year-old outfielder Laz Montes just hit his first Cactus League home run on Monday and infielder Michael Arroyo is making some noise with his bat as well.
Beyond that, shortstop Felnin Celesten is one of the highest-rated prospects in the organization, also earning a Top-100 ranking from MLB Pipeline.
