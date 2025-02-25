"Batting Stance Guy" Posts Awesome Impersonation of 1995 Seattle Mariners on X
If you ask any person associated with the Seattle Mariners what the most important season in franchise history was, they will likely all tell you it was the 1995 season. In that year, the M's erased a double-digit deficit in the American League West to win the division and earn the team's first trip to the playoffs.
Not only did they get to the playoffs for the first time, they advanced to the ALCS, beating the New York Yankees in the ALDS with an epic comeback from 2-0 down in that series. That season helped unlock a level of M's fandom that had not previously been seen, allowing for T-Mobile Park to get built and squashing any notions of the team relocating.
And on Monday, there was a little 1995 M's nostalgia floating around the internet, as the popular "Batting Stance Guy" used his talents to imitate the roster. Watch below:
That's pretty much dead on, even down to the Luis Sojo broken bat and reaction after hititng a bases-clearing trple against the Angels in the one-game playoff that decided the American League West.
The Mariners also got to the ALCS in 2000 and 2001 but haven't been back since. They are hoping that this year's team can break the ALCS drought, and with the best pitching staff in baseball, they just might be able to do it. However, they'd have to make sure to find more offense than they had last season, when they led all of baseball in strikeouts.
