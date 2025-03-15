Seattle Mariners Legend Offers Big Praise to Top Prospect on Social Media
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday in the now-annual "Spring Breakout Games" that pit top prospects against one another.
The event, which started last year, is a great way to showcase some of the top prospects in the sport, but also to highlight the depth of a team's system.
Several M's prospects showed well on Friday, including switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and 2024 second-round draft pick Ryan Sloan, but there was an outfielder who stole the show at the plate: Tai Peete.
Peete, 19, was drafted by the M's in the competitive balance portion of the 2023 Draft out of the Georgia high school ranks, and he went 3-for-3 on Friday with a towering home run.
His big day also caught the eyes of M's legend Mike Cameron, who has been working with the Mariners during portions of spring training. He posted the following on "X:"
"@TaiPeete been putting together one those spring training where people say "hmmm aye so who is this kid now that moved to cf from ss!!"
That's certainly high praise, considering that Cameron was one of the most popular M's players of the last 25 years.
Over his four years with the M's, he helped the team get to the playoffs twice, and made the All-Star Game in 2001. He won two Gold Gloves with the M's over those four years and hit 25 homers in both 2001 and 2002.
In addition to the Mariners, he also played with the Chicago White Sox, Reds, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins over his 17-year career.
He won three Gold Gloves in total, stole 297 bases and was a .249 career hitter.
Peete hit .269 last year, playing 115 games for Low-A Modesto. He helped the Nuts win the California League title.
