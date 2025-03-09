Contract Details Emerge For Seattle Mariners' Rowdy Tellez
According to a new report on MLB.com, veteran slugger Rowdy Tellez has multiple opt-outs in his minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners.
Tellez was signed to a minor league deal in February.
Tellez is in Spring Training on a Minor League contract that will pay him $1.5 million if he makes the Opening Day roster and includes opt-outs if he is not on the 40-man roster on March 23, May 1 or June 1, according to sources.
Tellez has spoken highly of his time in Seattle thus far and has performed well in spring training, hitting a two-run homer in Saturday's loss to the Chicago Cubs. He doesn't have to be put on the 40-man roster by March 23, but that deadline could represent some urgency for the M's in terms of letting him know the roster plans as Opening Day approaches.
Still just 29 years old, Tellez would seem to have a real opportunity to make the M's roster. The current group has athleticism, but is lacking in the overall power department. He's hit 105 homers over seven major league seasons, including a career-high 35 for Milwaukee in 2022.
Seattle's lineup will be carried by Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, but Tellez could fit in at first base with Luke Raley and Donovan Solano, and could also see time at designated hitter if he's able to stick.
Tellez has five seasons of double-digit home runs in his career and has broken the 20-homer plateau twice. He's a lifetime .234 hitter with a .303 on-base percentage.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks about the recent Justin Turner comments and their impact, as well as the Jerry Dipoto interview in The Athletic. Also, former All-Star Sean Casey of the MLB Network stops by to talk about his memories of the 2001 All-Star Game in Seattle, hitting coach Edgar Martinez, and the Turner comments. CLICK HERE:
MUNOZ CATCHING EYES: Andres Munoz was named as one of the Top 10 players drawing positive attention this spring, per ESPN. CLICK HERE:
RETURNING: Jorge Polanco told the Seattle Times why he wanted to come back to Seattle this offseason. CLICK HERE: