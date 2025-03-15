Seattle Mariners Option First Base Candidate, Former Top Prospect, Down to Triple-A
The Seattle Mariners made an additional roster move on Saturday morning, sending slugging first baseman Tyler Locklear down to Triple-A Tacoma.
The Mariners are currently working their way towards the 26-man roster for Opening Day. They have 46 players still in major league camp. According to the PR team, they have 35 players on the 40-man roster in camp with one player on the 60-day injured list and 10 non-roster invitees.
Locklear's demotion makes an even greater chance that former Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rowdy Tellez makes the team. The 24-year-old Locklear made his major league debut last season, hitting .156 in just 45 at-bats. He did have two homers and three RBI.
He just .222 with three RBI during spring training this year (4-for-18). In the minors, he's a .280 hitter with 36 home runs. He's a former second-round pick of the Mariners from the 2022 draft, having played his college ball at VCU.
He's currently ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. He was No. 6 at the end of 2024.
Because Locklear is on the 40-man roster, he's likely to get another opportunity in the big leagues this season, it just won't be at the outset.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by just one game. They'll open up the regular season on March 27 against the Athletics.
Locklear and his Tacoma Rainiers will open up the season on the following day, March 28.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks about the latest George Kirby injury update, the battle for the final roster spots and more, including Randy Johnson showing up at camp. Also, our Mariners on SI reporter Teren Kowatsch stops by, live from Peoria. CLICK HERE:
WIDE OPEN AL: After the injuries to Gerrit Cole and Grayson Rodriguez, the American League is now wide open for the Mariners to have more opportunities for postseason play. CLICK HERE:
VICTOR THE KEY: According to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan, M's outfielder Victor Robles could be the key to winning your fantasy baseball title this year. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.