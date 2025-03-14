ESPN MLB Insider Names Seattle Mariners' Victor Robles as Fantasy Baseball Sleeper For 2025
The Seattle Mariners are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game for the second straight year.
Even despite that "close call," the M's didn't do much this offseason to help strengthen their playoff cause. Instead, they will hope that a full year of Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles will help, while also getting a full year from a now-healthy Jorge Polanco.
With regards to Robles, he figures to be a tablesetter at the beginning of the lineup because of his speed and ability to make contact. Beyond his ability for the Mariners, ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan noted him as a potential sleeper for your fantasy baseball teams as well.
With an ADP of 258, outfielder Victor Robles is being drafted later than Alex Verdugo, who literally does not have a job. That might be understandable if Robles hadn't swiped 30 bases in his 77 games with the Mariners. Or hit .328/.393/.467 over that stretch. But he did. And even if stolen bases are easier to come by than they once were, Robles' ability to fly makes him a no-brainer toward the end of the draft.
Acquired last year after being let go by the Washington Nationals, Robles hit .328 in those 77 games for Seattle. He also posted a .393 on-base percentage and stole those 30 bases.
An eight-year veteran, Robles helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. He's a career .247 hitter who appears to have reached another level in the Northwest.
The Mariners will open up the regular season on March 27 against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park.
