Seattle Mariners Option Infielder Leo Rivas, Pitcher Casey Legumina to Triple-A
The Seattle Mariners are just days away from beginning the season against the Athletics on Thursday, hosting their American League West rival in a four-game series. And the Mariners have made several roster moves leading up to the start of the 2025 campaign.
Included in the latest round of roster cuts are two players who seemed shoo-ins for the 26-man roster at various points this spring.
The Mariners optioned infielder Leo Rivas and right-handed pitcher Casey Legumina to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday. Catcher Blake Hunt was also sent down to Triple-A.
Rivas made his major league debut in 2024 with Seattle after spending nine years in the minor leagues. He filled in for starting shortstop J.P. Crawford when the latter was out with a right hand fracture. In 43 games, Rivas hit .233 with eight RBIs but was kept on the major league roster after Crawford returned from the injured list.
Rivas was considered a near-guarantee to make the 26-man roster. An ankle injury suffered by Rivas early in spring opened the window for other players, such as Ryan Bliss and Rowdy Tellez, to nail down the final spots on the roster.
Legumina was acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds in return for cash on Feb. 3. He was considered a candidate to secure one of the final spots in the bullpen to begin the season. He posted a 3.68 ERA and struck out five batters in 7,1 innings in seven appearances in Cactus League competition. He was complimented by manager Dan Wilson earlier in spring training.
The latest moves make it a near-guarantee that Carlos Vargas will secure one of the final spots in the bullpen and Tellez will make the roster. But it's still possible that both Rivas and Legumina will find a way to contribute to the team in 2025.
