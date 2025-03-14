Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Highlights Relievers on Roster Bubble
PEORIA, Ariz. — Aside from the position battle for second base, the Seattle Mariners bullpen is arguably the most interesting competition in spring training so far.
The Mariners are expected to have Gregory Santos fully healthy after an injury-plagued 2024. Troy Taylor and Matt Brash are also expected to be back early in 2025 after dealing with their own ailments, though they won't be ready at the beginning of the season.
Andres Munoz, Collin Snider, Santos, Trent Thornton and at least one of the lefties (Gabe Speier and Tayler Saucedo) seem like locks, leaving three open spots at the outset of the year.
The Mariners made several low-key moves in the offseason and have a healthy quantity of under-the-radar arms in spring training that could vie for those spots.
Manager Dan Wilson discussed two relievers that have impressed him in a news conference Thursday afternoon at the Peoria Sports Complex.
"We've had a lot of guys get opportunities down here," Wilson said. "And we've seen a lot of good performances. (Casey) Legumina is a guy that has thrown the ball well for us down here. I think Jesse Hahn has done a nice job coming over, as well. Those are a couple of the names that sort of jump out at me. Obviously, there's a lot of good arms in this camp. And getting guys the innings and an opportunity is good. I think guys have taken advantage of that, and those are the guys that have really jumped out to the forefront."
Legumina was acquired by Seattle in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds in return for cash considerations. He's made five appearances in Cactus League play and has posted a 1.80 ERA with four strikeouts in five innings pitched.
The Mariners signed Hahn to a minor league contract Nov. 18 after he spent the last month of the season with the organization's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers. He's also had five outings and has an 11.57 ERA. He's fanned eight batters in 4.2 innings pitched, but has also allowed six earned runs off eight hits.
Seattle won't decide the major league bullpen until the final days of spring training. But there's a chance there will be several new faces at T-Mobile Park in 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS MANAGER GIVES INJURY UPDATE ON GEORGE KIRBY: Dan Wilson provided some clarification on Kirby's status with his right shoulder injury. CLICK HERE
ANDRES MUNOZ NEW PITCH GETS POSITIVE GRADES: The Seattle Mariners closer's new offering continued to receive praise after his appearance on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
GREGORY SANTOS READY TO PUT TOGETHER HEALTHY SEASON: The strong-armed Mariners pitcher is eager to get back on the mound after missing most of 2024 with injuries. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.