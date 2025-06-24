Seattle Mariners Outfield Prospect Earns High Marks From Baseball America
With nine prospects in the Baseball America Top 100, the Seattle Mariners have one of the best farm systems in baseball. However, it's one of their non-Top 100 prospects that is currently catching the attention of the outlet: Outfielder Jared Sundstrom, who is playing at Double-A Arkansas.
Arkansas right fielder Jared Sundstrom ris making the best of the situation, with an .842 OPS in road games and a .568 mark at home. But a closer look at the 23-year-old Sundstromreveals an interesting tool set. “He’s a threat to steal and he’s a threat to hit the ball out of the park,” Mariners farm director Justin Toole said. “Any time you’re able to do both of those things, it’s a fun combination from a development standpoint.”
Arkansas is one of the more difficult environments to hit in, which is reflected in his home-road splits.
Sundstrom is ranked as the No. 23 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. The 24-year-old was a 10th-round pick for the M's in the 2022 draft out of Santa Barbara. He's projected to make his major league debut in 2026.
In total, he's hitting .233 this season with a .315 on-base percentage. He's got eight homers, 31 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.
Sundstrom could end up playing a role for the Mariners in the near future. After all, both Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles are scheduled to be free agents after the 2026 season.
At the big-league level, the Mariners are 40-37 and in second place in the American League West. They'll play the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. PT.
