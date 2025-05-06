Seattle Mariners Outfielder Dominic Canzone Named PCL Player of The Week
Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone only played two games for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers after being optioned back down on April 13. A back injury kept him out for nearly two weeks from April 17-28. Canzone started slugging his first game back off the IL and was named Pacific Coast League Player of The Week.
In five games from April 29-May 4, Canzone hit .368 (7-for-19) with six runs, four home runs and six RBIs. He had a base hit in all five games and struck out twice over that stretch. Two of his homers came in a 6-4 loss against the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday. His second homer traveled 440 feet and had an exit velocity of 105.9 mph. He had a 1.053 slugging percentage and 1.453 OPS in those five games.
Canzone has already had his first stint in the majors this season with Seattle. He was recalled from Tacoma on April 7 and spent six days with the big league club before being optioned down to the Rainiers. He went 0-for-3 and struck out twice in two games.
The 27-year-old Canzone has hit two doubles, six homers and eight RBIs in 15 games with Tacoma this season. He's slashed .296/.345/.667 with a 1.012 OPS.
Canzone was acquired by the team in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 31, 2023, that sent Seattle's former closer, Paul Sewald, to Arizona.
Canzone has hit .290 in 44 games with Tacoma and with 13 total homers and 30 RBIs. The Mariners still are waiting for that power to translate into the majors, and there's a chance Canzone will get at least one more opportunity this year.
