Seattle Mariners Switch-Pitching Prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje Wins First Game of 2025
One of the most intriguing prospects in the Seattle Mariners prospect checked off one of the first major milestones in his career.
Jurrangelo Cijntje started for the High-A Everett AquaSox in a 10-2 win against the Eugene Emeralds on Saturday. Cijntje pitched five innings, struck out two, walked one, hit a batter and allowed two earned runs on five hits (one home run). It was the longest outing of the ambidextrous pitcher's professional career and the first time he earned a win. He touched 100 mph from the right side during his start.
The 21-year-old Cijntje has made eight appearances (five starts) this season. After his start Saturday, he has a 6.04 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 22.1 innings pitched.
Cijntje was taken by Seattle in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft. He's the first genuine switch-pitching prospect in baseball in years. The Mariners have Cijntje starting one game a week, primarily right-handed. In between starts, the team has him pitching a relief outing from the left side.
Cijntje made his debut on MLB Pipeline's top 100 a day before his start against Eugene. He was on Baseball America's top 100 list several weeks before he was listed on MLB Pipeline's.
Cijntje is, by near-consensus, better from his right side than his left, but he has unique offerings from both arms that behoove Seattle to develop.
Cijntje has already showed flashes of brilliance. His biggest struggle this season has been his walks. He's allowed more free bases (17 walks, three hit batters) than hits. If he can limit that, he will quickly rise up those top 100 lists and through Seattle's farm system.
