Seattle Mariners Pitching Prospect Ryan Sloan Reaches Incredible Mark in Latest Start
One of the Seattle Mariners most promising pitching prospects has been on a solid stretch recently and touched an incredible mark in his latest outing.
Ryan Sloan, the Mariners 2024 second-round draft pick, threw four shutout innings for the Single-A Modesto Nuts in an 11-6 win against the Lake Elsinore Storm on Wednesday. He struck out three and allowed two hits with no earned runs and walks. The 19-year-old right-hander touched 99 mph with his fastball.
Sloan was selected in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of high school. He was considered one of the best prep prospects available in the draft last year. He's listed at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds with plus grades on his fastball, slider and changeup. He's listed as the No. 89 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline and the No. 72 prospect on Baseball America's top 100. Seattle drafted another pitcher, ambidextrous Jurrangelo Cijntje, ahead of Sloan in he first round. Cijntje is with the High-A Everett AquaSox and is also a top 100 prospect.
In his first professional season, Sloan has a 4.14 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched across 12 starts.
Opposing batters have been able to get on base against Sloan and are hitting .277. He's allowed just one home run this season and has walked 10 batters.
Sloan is projected to be called up in 2028, according to MLB Pipeline.
