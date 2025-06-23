Pair of Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospects Promoted to Double-A Arkansas
Two of the most promising prospects in the Seattle Mariners farm system have been promoted to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers.
Per a report from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, 20-year-old infielder Michael Arroyo and 20-year-old outfielder Lazaro Montes will move up from the High-A Everett AquaSox to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers.
The news of Montes' promotion was first broke by Francys Romero.
Arroyo (No. 77 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 64 Baseball America top 100) and Montes (No. 32 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 53 Baseball America top 100) have been two of the most prolific hitters in Seattle's farm system over the last two seasons.
In 65 games this season with Everett, Arroyo has scored 41 runs with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 39 RBIs. He's slashed .269/.422/.512 with a .934 OPS. In 2024, his 23 home runs led all minor league players aged 19-years-old or younger. He represented Colombia in the 2025 World Baseball Classic qualifying round this spring.
Montes has scored 43 times in 67 games and hit 12 doubles, five triples and 18 homers with 50 RBIs. He's slashed .268/.387/.572 with a .959 OPS. His 18 homers leads the Northwest League.
Arroyo was signed by the Mariners as an international free agent out of Colombia on Jan. 15, 2022. Montes was a part of the same signing class and was inked by Seattle out of Cuba also on Jan. 15, 2022.
The AquaSox's home stadium of Funko Field is considered the most hitter-friendly ballpark in the Mariners' farm system. The Travelers' home field of Dickey-Stephens Park is considered the hardest environment for hitters among Seattle's minor league affiliates. If Montes and Arroyo continue their hitting ways in Arkansas, they could find their way to the major league roster as soon as 2026.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
MARINERS 2024 FIRST-ROUND PICK GETS BACK ON TRACK IN LATEST START: Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje had a solid outing after two previous outings which he exited early. CLICK HERE
UNDER THE RADAR MARINERS PROSPECT HAS MULTI-HOMER DAY FOR HIGH-A CLUB: Mariners infielder Luis Suisbel continued to add to his career-best season with a multi-home run performance. CLICK HERE
TOP MARINERS PROSPECT ON TORRID STRETCH FOR HIGH-A EVERETT: The best prospect in the Mariners farm system is in the middle of the best stretch of his pro career. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.