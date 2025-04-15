Seattle Mariners Prospect Gets Incredibly High Praise From Minor League Broadcaster
On Sunday, the Seattle Mariners called up infielder Ben Williamson from Triple-A Tacoma. The No. 13 prospect in the M's organization, Williamson played his college ball at William & Mary. An excellent defender, he has just four home runs in his professional career, so the M's will hope that he will rapidly improve their defense while continuing to grow offensively.
On Tuesday's edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, we caught up with Everett AquaSox broadcaster Pat Dillon, who called games for Williamson in 2024, and he delivered some high praise for the M's new infielder:
"Ben Williamson is the kind of guy, that when he comes to take your daughter out on a date, you close the door and lock it. He is a wonderful young man. He is grounded, he is humble, he is a hard-worker, he is everything that an organization would want one of their players to be...."
You can hear the full interview with Dillon by clicking on the player below. The podcast also included conversation about Williamson's role moving forward, and former M's All-Star Mike Cameron stopped by.
The Mariners are taking on the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park. Seattle has won five of its last six games and four straight. Williamson is in the lineup for his major league debut, hitting eighth. The M's are facing lefty Nick Lodolo, who enters play with a 0.98 ERA.
Both teams are 8-8 on the season. The series will end on Thursday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses the series sweep over the Texas Rangers and where the M's are at now. Furthermore, he talks about the promotion of Ben Williamson and what the plan might be for him. Also, former M's star Mike Cameron joins the show to talk about the team, his career, the 2001 season and more. And we hear from Pat Dillon, the radio voice of the Everett AquaSox, as he talks about Jurrangelo Cijntje, Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes and more. LISTEN HERE:
PLANS FOR BEN?: Ben Williamson, the M's No. 13 prospect has been called up, but what does this mean for the rest of the roster? CLICK HERE:
MOVIN' ON UP:Logan Gilbert had seven strikeouts on Sunday, putting in seventh place all-time on the Mariners' franchise list.CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.