Seattle Mariners Prospect Gets Incredibly High Praise From Minor League Broadcaster

Ben Williamson set for his MLB debut tonight, and Dylan Moore gets his first start in RF vs. Reds LHP Nick Lodolo:



Moore, RF

Julio, CF

Raleigh, DH

Arozarena, LF

Garver, C

Solano, 1B

Rivas, 2B

Williamson, 3B

Crawford, SS



Luis Castillo, RHP