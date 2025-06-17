Seattle Mariners Prospect Re-Enters Baseball America Top 100 Rankings, But with Big Surprise
After initially falling out of the Baseball America Top 100 prospect rankings, Seattle Mariners catching prospect Harry Ford is back in the Top 100 on Tuesday.
The publication has ranked him as the No. 100 prospect, but they curiously listed him as both a catcher and an outfielder.
Colt Emerson (No. 14), Cole Young (No. 37), Jonny Farmelo (No. 52), Lazaro Montes (No. 53), Michael Arroyo (No. 64), Ryan Sloan (No. 73), Felnin Celesten (No. 74), Jurrangelo Cijntje (No. 82), and Ford give the M's a whopping nine prospects in the BA Top 100, and those same nine are also in the MLB Pipeline Top 100.
Ford, 22, was a first-round pick of the Mariners in 2021 and is knocking on the door of a big-league promotion, though there are questions about where he'll play given the presence of Cal Raleigh. He's hitting .315 at Triple-A Tacoma with eight homers, 38 RBIs and three stolen bases. He's also scored 38 runs. If the Mariners were to promote him, they could use him at backup catcher and designated hitter, but they still have Mitch Garver on the roster, further complicating things.
At the big-league level, the Mariners are now 36-35 and in second place in the American League West. They are 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros, and also trail the Red Sox by 0.5 games for the third and final wild card spot.
The M's will be back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about a really disappointing Monday loss to the Boston Red Sox and what it means moving forward. Then, he talks about if the Mariners could have been the team to acquire Rafael Devers from Boston and he gets perspective from Red Sox Insider Tom Caron of NESN. Do the Mariners line up with Boston for any other deals? And, former M's infielder Jose Caballero stops by the show. CLICK HERE:
CATCHING ATTENTION: Cal Raleigh is even drawing the attention of his former teammates for what he's doing this season. Recently, Mariners on SI had a chance to catch up with former M's infielder Jose Caballero. CLICK HERE:
DIFFERENT STORIES: Randy Johnson recently gave an interesting answer on why he chose the Arizona Diamondbacks for his Hall of Fame plaque. However, it runs counter to what Johnson said just a week ago. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.