Seattle Mariners Prospect Called Potential "Must-See" Attraction as Career Starts
Seattle Mariners top pitching prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje is turning heads at Baseball America, with the publication recently saying he has the potential to be a "must-see" attraction.
The outlet highlighted Cijntje in a piece dedicated to spring training observations, and it also said that the M's farm system as a whole is "loaded."
The first pro glimpse of Cijntje came during Spring Breakout, which saw him get the better of last year’s No. 1 overall pick Travis Bazzana with a swinging strikeout on a sinker. Reports suggest he looks much better throwing righthanded rather than left. It’s going to be quite the challenge—in a good way—for the Mariners’ plan to develop him, but if there’s one thing they’ve proven based on their major league starting rotation, it’s that they know what to do with young pitchers.
Cijtnje, a first-round pick in 2024 out of Mississippi State, did not pitch after getting drafted last year, but he instantly took the baseball world by storm during his two-inning appearance in the Spring Breakout Game.
Battling some nerves, and a defensive miscue behind him, Cijntje gave up one unearned run on two hits and two walks, but he also struck out two. The fascination with Cijntje stems from his ability to switch-pitch at an extremely high-level. He's in the low-to-mid 90s as a lefty and the upper 90s as a righty, and he's able to switch seamlessly between the two.
Cijntje is currently ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Mariners organization, per MLB Pipeline. The current top of the M's system is dominated by position players, but Cijtnje and Ryan Sloan make up the next wave of pitchers, as both were drafted last season.
Cijntje once represented Curacao in the Little League World Series, drawing worldwide acclaim for his ability to switch-pitch.
It's unknown yet where Cijntje will start his professional career, but he figures to start at Low-A Modesto.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Mitch Haniger release from all angles. Did Haniger actually want to be released? Then, Brady makes his prediction for the Mariners in 2025 and talks with former big-leaguer Dan Winkler, who works at Driveline Baseball, a Washington-based company. CLICK HERE:
GREAT STORY on ROWDY: Buster Olney of ESPN shared a great story on Rowdy Tellez, who appears primed to make the M's roster for Opening Day. CLICK HERE:
HUGE RELIEF FOR ROBLES: Victor Robles, hit by a pitch on Saturday, has negative X-rays on his hand. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.