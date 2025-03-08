Seattle Mariners Re-Assign Trio of Outfielders, MiLB Gold Glover to Minor League Camp
The Seattle Mariners made a quartet of roster moves on Saturday, sending down three outfielders and an infielder to minor league camp.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Spring Training Roster Moves:
Reassigned to Minor League Camp:
INF Brock Rodden
OF Cade Marlowe
OF Spencer Packard
OF Rhylan Thomas
The @Mariners spring roster is at 63 players (38 on 40-man + 24 NRI + 1 on 60-day IL).
The 27-year-old Marlowe is the best-known player to M's fans, as he's taken 96 at-bats in the big leagues over two seasons. He even delivered an eventual game-winning grand slam to help the M's win a game in 2023. He's a .240 career hitter with three homers in the big leagues.
Thomas is another familiar name, as he was acquired last season in the deal that sent reliever Ryne Stanek to the New York Mets.
Rodden was selected by the M's in the 2023 draft out of Wichita State and captured a minor league Gold Glove award in 2024. Only listed at 5-feet-7 inches tall, Rodden is graded as a solid runner and a solid defender by MLB scouting services. He's currently ranked as the No. 27 prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline.
He hit .257 last season between Single-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas. He had 14 home runs.
The Mariners will continue Cactus League play for the next two-plus weeks before heading North to open the regular season on March 27 against the Athletics.
Seattle went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by just one game.
Related MiLB Stories
NAME TO KNOW: According to ESPN, Kansas City Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone could make an impact at the major league level this season. CLICK HERE:
TALKING TRADE: Braden Montgomery, one of the top 100 prospects in the sport, spoke about the deal that sent him to Chicago this offseason. CLICK HERE:
CARSON DRAWING PRAISE: Carson Williams, one of the top prospects in baseball, has caught the attention of his manager, Kevin Cash. CLICK HERE: