Seattle Mariners Release Star-Studded Prospect Roster For Spring Breakout Game
The Seattle Mariners' top prospects will take on the Cleveland Guardians' top prospects in the upcoming "Spring Breakout" game on March 14.
The spring breakout games are designed to highlight some of the game's brightest young stars and will give fans a chance to see more of these prospects as we move toward Opening Day.
The Mariners released their roster on Thursday and it features several of the organization's top names including Colt Emerson, Cole Young, Lazaro Montes, Ryan Sloan and Jurrangelo Cjintje.
Emerson, Young and Montes have become staples of the M's spring training in Peoria, Ariz., but this will be a fun chance for fans to get a first look at Sloan and Cijntje, neither of whom pitched professionally after getting drafted in 2024.
Cijntje is one of the most unique prospects in baseball, given that he throws in the mid-to-upper 90s with both hands. Most people see him as a right-hander moving forward, but the ability to pitch with both hands is something that the Mariners will at least explore.
Sloan was the team's second-round pick last season out of the high school ranks.
The Mariners have one of the best farm systems in baseball, with Keith Law of the Athletic naming it as the No. 1 unit. MLB Pipeline has given the M's seven players in the Top 100, including Emerson, Young, Montes, Harry Ford, Felin Celesten, Jonny Farmelo and Michael Arroyo.
Ford, Arroyo and Felesten are also playing in the spring breakout game. They have also been regulars in Seattle's camp this spring.
