The Seattle Mariners Leadoff Hitter Battle Isn't a Battle at All in Spring Training
About a week ago, I was in Peoria, Ariz. at Seattle Mariners spring training and I specifically asked manager Dan Wilson about the battle for the leadoff spot in the batting order.
J.P. Crawford has spent much of the last few years in the leadoff spot for the M's (when healthy), and has often served as a lineup ignitor. However, when he was hurt last year, Victor Robles assumed the role and excelled, holding onto it even when Crawford came back from his injury.
At the time I asked the question, Robles and Crawford hadn't been in the same lineup yet, and had each hit leadoff in their respective games. Wilson essentially told me that he was just trying to get guys as many at-bats as possible, so that's why presumptive starters were hitting higher in the order.
Makes sense.
Fast forward to Monday against the Cleveland Guardians and both players were in the same order. Robles was hitting leadoff while Crawford was hitting sixth. The same thing happened on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox.
Thus, it's been made pretty clear that Robles is this team's leadoff hitter. That's not controversial, it's understandable, given how the two performed last year.
Acquired last year after being let go by the Washington Nationals, Robles hit .328 in 77 games for Seattle. He also posted a .393 on-base percentage and stole 30 bases.
An eight-year veteran, Robles helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. He's a career .247 hitter who appears to have reached another level in the Northwest.
After a stellar 2023 season that saw him lead the American League in walks (94), Crawford regressed in a big way in 2024, hitting just .202 with nine homers and 37 RBI. He also spent two separate stints on the injured list. Regardless of where he hits, the M's are going to need a big performance from this year if they want to get back to the playoffs.
