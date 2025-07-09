Seattle Mariners Remove Outfielder From 40-Man Roster, Outright to Triple-A
NEW YORK - The Seattle Mariners announced that outfielder Jacob Hurtubise has been removed from the 40-man roster, cleared waivers, and been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old, who played his college ball at Army, has appeared in 41 games for the Cincinnati Reds over the last two seasons, hitting .167 with four RBIs.
He's hitting just .150 at Tacoma (through 10 games). As he was already in the Mariners system, the only real news here is that he's off the 40-man roster and has a tougher path back to the big leagues. He has three RBIs and two stolen bases with the Rainiers.
A solid runner with athleticism, he has 126 stolen bases over parts of five minor league seasons. With the Mariners though, he's blocked by some solid outfield options. Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena are everyday players, while Luke Raley, Dominic Canzone, and Dylan Moore can all play in the outfield as well.
Leody Taveras is also in the system still after he got some opportunities with the big-league club, and both he and Rhylan Thomas would be ahead of Hurtubise if any additional outfield help was needed.
There's also the trade deadline coming up on July 31, where the Mariners could acquire even additional roster help.
The Mariners will be back in action on Wednesday afternoon when they take on the Yankees again at 4:05 p.m. PT. Rookie Logan Evans will take the ball for Seattle in place of Emerson Hancock, who was sent down to Tacoma last week.
