These Julio Rodriguez Stats Will Blow Your Mind
On Sunday, Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez was named to his third All-Star Game, but it didn't come without some controversy.
Rodriguez, 24, is hitting just .247 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs. His great defense, reputation, name recognition and 15 stolen bases likely helped him earn the vote from his peers in the league, but regardless, it hasn't "felt" like an All-Star season for the M's outfielder. However, he's also likely aided by a generally weak group of outfielders in the American League this season.
He is tied for the sixth-best WAR (2.4) among American League outfielders as Aaron Judge, Byron Buxton, Riley Greene, Ceddane Rafaela, and Jake Myers have posted better than him. He's tied with Steven Kwan and Randy Arozarena at that 2.4 number. Kwan made the team as well, while Rafaela and Myers didn't.
It's certainly fair to question Rodriguez's inclusion, but it's not some egregious selection, either. Six outfielders were chosen, including starter Javy Baez, and Rodriguez and Kwan were the benefit of the players vote. Both of them are tied for top-six WARs. Baez is the one who truly doesn't belong (1.6).
However, when we try to figure out what's plagued Rodriguez at the plate in 2025, perhaps we can start here, thanks to Curtis Rogers of Seattle Sports 710:
Julio's home/road splits are staggering
Home: .207/.274/.321, .594 OPS, 54 Ks, 4 HRs in 184 ABs
Road: .288/.338/.457, .795 OPS, 33 Ks, 7 HRs in 184 ABs
We've long heard that T-Mobile Park supresses offense and this year, it's suppressing it for Rodriguez. If the M's are going to build upon their 48-42 record and get back to the playoffs, they will need Rodriguez to figure out a way to perform at home. For his career, he's a .253 home hitter, which has been dragged down by this season's numbers.
The Mariners are off Monday, but they will start a new series on Tuesday against the Yankees at 4:05 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MOST RECENT PODCAST IS OUT: The Refuse to Lose podcast is on a July 4th holiday hiatus until Tuesday, July 8, but we invite you to listen to our most recent episode, featuring M's top prospect Colt Emerson. CLICK HERE:
RUNNING INTO RECORD BOOKS: Julio Rodriguez recorded his 100th career stolen base this week, putting himself in some elite M's history. CLICK HERE:
ROWDY FINDS NEW HOME: Rowdy Tellez, who hit 11 homers for the M's this season, has signed on with the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.