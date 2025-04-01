Seattle Mariners Send Hard-Throwing Reliever Out on Minor League Rehab Assignment
Speaking this past weekend at T-Mobile Park, Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson said that hard-throwing relievers Troy Taylor and Matt Brash were going to start rehab assignments "within the next week."
Well, in Taylor's case, it looks like the time has come. He was officially assigned to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, according to the minor league transaction page.
Taylor has been out with a lat issue and did not appear in any Cactus League games this spring.
Armed with an upper-90s fastball and a big breaking ball, Taylor can be a major weapon for the M's out of the bullpen, potentially pairing with Andres Munoz, Brash and Gregory Santos as high-leverage arms. Brash should also be back from his own injury in April, giving manager Dan Wilson some additional options in the season's first month.
Right now, the M's bullpen depth is being tested, especially after starter Emerson Hancock went only 0.2 innings in a Monday loss against the Detroit Tigers.
Taylor made his debut last August, going 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 21 games. He also registered one save, striking out 25 batters in 19.1 innings.
Taylor was a 12th-round pick in the 2022 draft out of UC Irvine.
At the major league-level, the Mariners are 2-3. They'll host the Tigers again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. The Rainiers are out to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2006. They are on the road on Tuesday for the start of a week-long series with the Reno Aces.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he recaps his trip to Seattle and the M's first five games of the year. What has worked and what hasn't? And we're joined by Tacoma Rainiers broadcasters Andy Helwig and Rylee Pay at the outset of the Triple-A season. CLICK HERE:
WHY POLANCO AT SECOND? After spending the spring getting him acclimated at third base, why did the M's put Jorge Polanco at second on Friday night? CLICK HERE:
COULD JULIO MOVE OFF CF?: We spoke to Buster Olney of ESPN about the idea of preserving Rodriguez's health and his body by possibly moving off CF some day. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.