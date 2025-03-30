Inside The Mariners

ESPN's Buster Olney Weighs in On Idea of Seattle Mariners Moving Julio Rodriguez Off CF

Mariners' writer Luke Arkins recently wrote a piece wondering if the M's would be better served moving Rodriguez off the grueling position to save his body.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) runs to dugout after the seventh inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in 2022.
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) runs to dugout after the seventh inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in 2022. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

SEATTLE - A few weeks ago, I read a piece from Seattle Mariners' writer Luke Arkins. The article was based on the question of whether or not the M's should move Julio Rodriguez off centerfield in order to preserve his future health.

It cited the way in which Mike Trout has broken down as an example of the toll that centerfield can take on a player, even an elite one like Trout or Rodriguez.

Inspired by that article, I asked ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney about the toll that centerfield can take:

The ​answer ​is ​yes and that's ​based ​on ​conversations ​with ​center ​fielders ​through ​the ​years ​who ​make ​the ​transition. ​I ​remember ​talking ​to ​Torii ​Hunter, ​who, you remember, for ​years, ​he ​was ​a ​Gold ​Glove-caliber ​center ​fielder. ​And then ​when ​Mike ​Trout ​emerged, ​they ​talked ​to ​Torii ​about ​sliding ​over ​to ​right field, ​and ​he was like '​what ​a ​difference.' ​Like, ​he ​absolutely ​loved ​it. ​Now, ​how ​quickly ​will ​the ​the ​Mariners ​do ​that? ​That's ​going ​to ​depend ​not ​only ​on ​where ​Julio ​goes ​physically,​where ​his ​weight ​is... ​Does ​he ​thicken ​up ​as ​he ​gets ​older, ​do ​his ​skills ​go ​down? And do ​they ​have ​someone ​who ​could ​step ​in ​and ​be ​as ​good ​as ​he ​is ​defensively? ​Those ​are ​always ​sort ​of ​the ​variables ​that ​go ​at ​play ​here. ​Look, ​Aaron ​Judge ​last ​year ​did ​Yeoman's ​work ​for ​the ​Yankees ​playing ​center ​field. ​I ​saw ​him ​at ​the ​end ​of ​the ​year, ​and ​it ​looked ​like ​he ​just ​was ​not ​moving ​very ​well ​at ​all. ​So ​it ​wasn't ​a surprise ​that ​they ​wanted ​to ​take ​pressure ​off ​and ​put ​him ​back ​in ​that ​cozy ​right ​field ​in ​Yankee ​Stadium and not ​have ​him ​run ​around ​as ​much ​in ​center ​field.

You can hear the full interview with Olney below:

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Mitch Haniger release from all angles. Did Haniger actually want to be released? Then, Brady makes his prediction for the Mariners in 2025 and talks with former big-leaguer Dan Winkler, who works at Driveline Baseball, a Washington-based company. CLICK HERE:

TAKING A SHOT: New York Yankees broadcaster Suzyn Waldman took a shot at the Mariners on Saturday afternoon, but why? CLICK HERE:

TALKING DEAL: Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh caught up with the media on Friday to talk about what led to his new six-year contract with the M's. CLICK HERE:

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Home/News