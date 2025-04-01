Seattle Mariners Set to Call Up Infielder Leo Rivas For Tuesday Game
The Seattle Mariners are calling up infielder Leo Rivas for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers and they hope to have him there before game time.
Per our own Teren Kowatsch:
Jorge Polanco’s wife is having a baby. Plan is to bring up Rivas. Tentative plan is for Polanco to rejoin the team in San Francisco, based on how everything goes.
Polanco has been red-hot for the Mariners in the early-going, hitting .400 through four games. They will certainly miss him, but a trip to the paternity list is a great reason to be out of the lineup. The 27-year-old Rivas almost made the team during spring training but an ankle injury kept him out of action for a week and hurt his chances at making the roster.
A switch-hitter, Rivas made his major league debut in 2024, hitting .233 with eight RBIs and three stolen bases. He's also a solid defender who can play second base, third base or shortstop.
The Mariners are coming off a 9-6 loss to the Tigers on Monday night. They'll take on Detroit again on Tuesday night with first pitch at 6:40 p.m. PT. Casey MIze will take the ball for the Tigers while Logan Gilbert gets the ball for the Mariners.
As for the Rainiers, they started Nick Dunn at second base and Cole Young at shortstop on Tuesday for their game, which is being played at the Reno Aces. Rivas was not in the lineup.
The Rainiers will continue in Reno for the rest of the week.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he recaps his trip to Seattle and the M's first five games of the year. What has worked and what hasn't? And we're joined by Tacoma Rainiers broadcasters Andy Helwig and Rylee Pay at the outset of the Triple-A season. CLICK HERE:
WHY POLANCO AT SECOND? After spending the spring getting him acclimated at third base, why did the M's put Jorge Polanco at second on Friday night? CLICK HERE:
COULD JULIO MOVE OFF CF?: We spoke to Buster Olney of ESPN about the idea of preserving Rodriguez's health and his body by possibly moving off CF some day. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.