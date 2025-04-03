Seattle Mariners Sign Minor League Pitcher They Once Traded For Carlos Santana
The Seattle Mariners have brought back right-handed pitcher William Fleming, according to @MiLBMariners on "X."
He's been assigned to the Everett AquaSox, per his MiLB player page. He was a former 11th-round pick of the Mariners back in 2021 out of Wake Forest. The Mariners eventually traded him in 2022 to the Kansas City Royals as part of the deal that netted them Carlos Santana.
Santana went onto to be a big part of the 2022 M's, helping lead them to the playoffs for the first time since the 2001 season. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild card round before losing to the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.
In total, Fleming is a 22-19 pitcher in the minor leagues. However, he does have a 5.28 ERA. He's made 84 career appearances, with 66 of them being starts.
He only reached as high as Low-A Modesto with the M's system, going 6-6 in 2022 with a 4.92 ERA. He advanced as high as Triple-A Omaha in the Royals system. He made five appearances there in 2024.
Considering his experience level and age, he likely won't stay with Everett for long. If the organization wants to keep him, he should move up rather quickly.
The rest of the minor league seasons begin on Friday. The Triple-A season opened for the Tacoma Rainiers back on March 28.
The Mariners are in action on Friday following a Thursday off-day. They'll take on the San Francisco Giants at 1:35 p.m. PT.
