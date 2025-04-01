Brady's Spin: It's Clear That Every Start George Kirby Doesn't Make is a Big Deal For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners lost on Monday night to the Detroit Tigers by a score of 9-6. The offense looked better, with Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley and Cal Raleigh each hitting home runs, but it didn't really matter. The game was over essentially before the M's came to bat in the bottom of the first inning.
Emerson Hancock, making his first start of the year, allowed six runs in just 0.2 innings, giving up tons of loud contact in the process. And look, I'm not going to pile on the guy. He had a rough night, with his fastball leaking back over the middle of the plate constantly. I trust he will not be as bad the next time out.
But, that's not really the point. The point is that what I've been saying for weeks is now clear: Every start that George Kirby doesn't make this season is a big deal. Kirby is out with shoulder inflammation, and while the team isn't worried about his health, they should be worried about their performances without him. The M's missed the playoffs by one game in each of the last two seasons and each loss they suffer in a game not started by one of their five aces is a loss they can't really afford to have.
If you think I'm being too overreactive, I don't think I am. The Mariners offense is not good enough to mash their way out of problems. Being down 6-0 is not something they can overcome. If Kirby starts that game, and surrenders even three runs - and goes five or six innings - the M's have a chance to win.
Because he wasn't able to, they never had a chance. And each loss they take without him on the mound could be a big difference in September.
The Mariners and Tigers will play again on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
