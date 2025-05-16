Seattle Mariners Top 100 Prospect Ryan Sloan Continues to Impress With Low-A Modesto
One of the Seattle Mariners most recent additions to the farm system tacked on another solid outing in his first professional season.
The Mariners 2024 second-round pick, Ryan Sloan, had his third consecutive four-inning start for the Low-A Modeto Nuts in a 9-4 win against the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday. He struck out four, walked two and allowed two earned runs on two hits. It was just his second start this season where he's walked two batters.
Sloan was considered one of the best prep pitching prospects in the 2024 MLB Draft. The 19-year-old already has a big-league frame at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. He has a plus-grade fastball, slider and changeup but average control when he was drafted. He's showing progress in his command and control, as evidenced by his limited walk numbers this year.
Wednesday was Sloan's sixth start of the season. He's posted a 3.54 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 20.1 innings pitched. He's walked a total of seven batters and hit another. He's allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on 19 hits and is yet to allow a home run this year. He's faned four or more batters in three outings.
Sloan is one of nine Seattle prospects on both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline's top 100. Baseball America has him ranked No. 83 and MLB Pipeline has him listed at No. 96.
Sloan and first-round 2024 selection Jurrangelo Cijntje are both already considered top 100 prospects by most publications less than halfway through their first professional seasons, and will likely continue to rise up those lists at their current trajectories.
