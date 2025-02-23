Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Dealing with Arm Soreness Early in Spring Training
PEORIA, Ariz. - Seattle Mariners top prospect Cole Young is dealing with some general arm soreness early in spring training. While he has appeared in Cactus League games already, he has not played defense.
Speaking with the media early on Sunday morning, manager Dan Wilson did not appear too concerned.
While Wilson may not be concerned, any time missed is certainly a big blow for Young as he works to make the team's Opening Day roster. Already behind the eight-ball given that he's never played Triple-A, Young needed an awesome camp to earn the job. He's battling with Ryan Bliss and Dylan Moore for the job. Moore is currently the favorite, based on early indications.
The team's top draft pick in 2023, Young helped the Double-A Arkansas Travelers win the Southern League championship last year. In 124 games, he hit .271 with a .369 on-base percentage. He had nine homers, 57 RBI, drew 67 walks and stole 23 bases. The Mariners, who have struggled to make contact in each of the last two seasons because of soaring strikeout rates, could certainly use this version of Young at the big-league level when he gets there.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game. They are 0-2 thus far in Cactus League play but will be back in action on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Peoria Sports Complex.
First pitch is slated for 12:10 p.m. PT. Emerson Hancock is pitching on the mound.
