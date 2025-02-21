Brady's Spin: Why the Rowdy Tellez Signing is Intriguing For Seattle Mariners
On Thursday night, reports circulated that the Seattle Mariners had signed free agent slugger Rowdy Tellez to a minor-league contract.
On Friday, Tellez was in camp and had begun working out with the team.
Still just 29 years old, Tellez would seem to have a real opportunity to make a Mariners roster that is lacking in the power department. He's hit 105 homers over seven major league seasons, including a career-high 35 for Milwaukee in 2022.
For that reason alone, it seems like a solid, low-risk move for the Mariners. The M's didn't make any big moves in free agency, only landing Donovan Solano and Jorge Polanco on one-year deals. Furthermore, the organization doesn't have a clear option at designated hitter this season. In a best-case scenario, Tellez can provide real, meaningful at-bats at DH and give you solid double-digit homer power. In a more modest role, he's a veteran hitter that could come off your bench. At worst-case, he was a low-risk flier that the team can easily move on from if they need to.
The Mariners will count on Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena and Luke Raley to supply the power this season, but Tellez's presence could lengthen that group.
Tellez's signing was a subject of conversation in our most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast, which can be listened to HERE: Episodes come out each Tuesday and each Friday.
Tellez was not in the lineup on Friday as the Mariners opened Cactus League play against the San Diego Padres. The M's travel to Tempe to take on the Angels on Saturday afternoon.
