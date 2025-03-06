Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Cole Young to Take Significant Step on Thursday
Seattle Mariners top prospect Cole Young is set to take a significant step on Thursday, starting at second base as the M's participate in split-squad games against the Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Young will bat ninth in the contest against the Angels. It will mark his first start at second base this spring after he dealt with arm soreness. He had been relegated to just designated hitter duty for the first two-plus weeks worth of games, but did enter into the game defensively against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
Young entered the season on the fringes of the team's second base competition, but his inability to play defense seems to have taken him out of that mix for now. Regardless, he is still expected to contribute at the big-league level this year. Ryan Bliss, Dylan Moore and Leo Rivas figure to be the main competitors now for the starting role at the keystone.
The team's top draft pick in 2022, Young helped the Double-A Arkansas Travelers win the Southern League championship last year. In 124 games, he hit .271 with a .369 on-base percentage. He had nine homers, 57 RBI, drew 67 walks and stole 23 bases. The Mariners, who have struggled to make contact in each of the last two seasons because of soaring strikeout rates, could certainly use this version of Young at the big-league level when he makes his arrival in Seattle.
Young is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the M's organization, behind Colt Emerson and Lazaro Montes. He's the No. 49 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks about his worry for Luis Castillo this season, Jorge Polanco making his first spring appearance and the M's getting two early-season games on Apple TV. Furthermore, Joe Doyle of OverSlot joins to talk about the M's having the No. 3 pick in the draft, the culture of amateur baseball and some M's nostalgia. CLICK HERE:
THIS BATTLE ISN'T A BATTLE: JP Crawford has held the leadoff spot in the order for years, but he doesn't hold it anymore. That job will clearly go to Victor Robles. CLICK HERE:
WORRY ABOUT LUIS?: After seeing him pitch on Monday, Brady is a little worried about Luis Castillo's upcoming season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.