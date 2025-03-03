Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Draws High Praise From MLB All-Star in Cactus League Affair
The Seattle Mariners lost against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday by a score of 6-1. However, the story of the game wasn't the final score, it was the early performance of top prospect Colt Emerson.
Starting at shortstop, Emerson worked a 14-pitch at-bat against Rockies All-Star German Marquez, which culminated in a hit-by-pitch.
The at-bat took the Mariners social media sphere by storm, and it also earned some praise from Marquez himself.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, who also posted a screenshot of the pitch-by-pitch:
“I tip my hat to that kid,” Márquez said of Emerson. “He can recognize the strike zone pretty well.”
That's certainly good to hear, as Marquez is a very accomplished player in his own right. A 30-year-old veteran of nine seasons, Marquez is 65-56 lifetime with a 4.42 ERA. He has four different seasons of double-digit wins and made the All-Star Game in 2021.
As for Emerson, he enters the season as the No. 20 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The new Top 30 list for the Mariners will be released on Wednesday and he will be the highest-rated M's prospect.
Now 19, Emerson was the first-round draft choice of the M's in 2023. He battled injury last year, playing in 70 games, but he hit .263 with a .393 on-base percentage. Known for solid plate discipline, he had 50 walks in those 70 games.
He also tore through the Arizona Fall League at the end of 2024.
MLB.com projects he will make his major league debut in 2026.
