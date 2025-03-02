Seattle Mariners Star Julio Rodriguez Talks About His Hitting Philosophy in 2025
Speaking with the MLB Network on Saturday, Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez discussed his approach at the plate heading into 2025.
MLB Network was in M's camp as part of its "30 teams in 30 days" series.
In the interview, posted below, Rodriguez spoke about working with M's hitting guru Edgar Martinez and much more, including his adjustments at the plate, and his desire to hit line drives back up the middle.
If the Mariners are going to make the playoffs in 2025, Rodriguez will have to be the driving force offensively. He's coming off a down year in which he hit .273 with 20 homers and 68 RBI. He battled a slow start and a second-half ankle injury to still post respectable numbers, but he fell short of making a third straight All-Star team and winning a third straight Silver Slugger.
This year, Rodriguez figures to pair with fellow outfielder Victor Robles at the top of the order, and he should hit in front of sluggers like Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh and Luke Raley.
The Mariners went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by one game. The M's will continue Cactus League play for the next three weeks before returning back to Seattle to kick off the regular season.
Opening night is set for March 27 as the M's take on the Athletics, who are playing this season in Sacramento. The Mariners lost to the White Sox on Saturday afternoon and will take on the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
First pitch is 12:10 p.m. PT.
