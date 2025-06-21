Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Remains Hot, Hitting A Home Run at Single-A Modesto
Seattle Mariners top prospect Felnin Celesten remained red-hot on Friday, hitting a home run for the Single-A Modesto Nuts as part of a multi-hit effort.
Celesten is hitting .400 with eight RBIs and five stolen bases over the last 11 games for the Nuts. He is hitting .297 overall through 50 games and is sporting a .349 on-base percentage. He has three homers, 32 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
Still just 19 years old, Celesten is the No. 58 prospect in the game, per MLB Pipeline. He is one of nine Mariners farmhands in the Top 100, joining Cole Young, Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes, Jonny Farmelo, Harry Ford, Jurrangelo Cijntje, Michael Arroyo and Ryan Sloan.
With those nine, the M's one of the best farm systems in the entire sport.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A switch-hitter who will be just 19 for all of the 2025 season, Celesten is still figuring things out with his swing from both sides of the plate. It’s whippy with plenty of bat speed, and he’s a bit hit-over-power at present. While he doesn’t have a groundball-dominant swing, he did post a 64.9 percent groundball rate during his pro debut, with one area of focus being settling into more of a line-drive gap-to-gap look at the plate. There’s confidence he’ll learn to drive the ball more in the air as he matures.
The Mariners entered play at 38-36 on Saturday and will finish out a series with the Chicago Cubs on Sunday morning at 11:20 p.m. PT.
