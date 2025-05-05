Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Earns Major Honor After Stellar Minor League Week
After a big week down on the farm, Seattle Mariners' prospect Lazaro Montes has been named as the Hitter of the Week in the High-A Northwest League.
Playing for the Everett AquaSox, Montes had two homers, a triple, five walks and five runs scored last week (April 28-May 4) against Eugene.
Montes, 20, is the No. 38 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He is the second-ranked prospect in the organization, behind only Colt Emerson (No. 19 overall). Emerson, Montes, Johnny Farmelo, Michael Arroyo and Jurrange Cijntje are all Top-10 prospects for the M's who are playing in Everett.
Montes is hitting .278 thus far with a .418 on-base percentage. He's got seven homers, 18 RBIs, five doubles and four triples. More than half of his 27 hits are for extra-bases. He is projected to make his major league debut in 2026.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Montes' loudest tool is still his top-of-the-scale raw power from the left side of the plate, and he's continuing to learn how to get to that pop consistently in games. He has outstanding bat speed with plenty of loft in his swing to drive the ball in the air, and he can regularly register elite-level exit velocities. There is some swing-and-miss to his game and there will always be strikeouts, but he also draws walks (14.4 percent walk rate in 2024) as he's learning to find better pitches to hit. He models his game after and is often compared to fellow Cuban Yordan Alvarez.
Montes and the AquaSox will be off on Monday before beginning a new series on Tuesday. The Mariners will play the Athletics on Monday night in West Sacramento.
