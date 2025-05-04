Here's The Latest on Injury to Seattle Mariners' Randy Arozarena
Update, 2:45 p.m. PT: Arozarena was removed with a hamstring issue, but manager Dan Wilson says it's not serious. We'll see if Arozarena is in the lineup for Monday's opener against the Athletics.
The Seattle Mariners can ill-afford another injury, but that's what they might have on their hands after outfielder Randy Arozarena was removed from Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers in the top of the sixth inning.
After singling to left field, Arozarena was seen stretching out his leg at first base. Of course, it could be a cramp, but the team was clearly taking no chances in a game in which they trailed 6-1 at the time. From just a look on television, it looked like a cramp or like Arozarena was experiencing hamstring discomfort.
He was replaced by outfielder Rhylan Thomas.
It's been a disastrous year from an injury perspective for Seattle, who has seen Dylan Moore, Luke Raley, Victor Robles, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Gregory Santos and Ryan Bliss each hit the IL. Bliss is out for the season and Robles and Raley are out until around the All-Star break. Matt Brash just came back after a lengthy injured list stint himself.
Arozarena, 30, is hitting .224 this season with five homers and 18 RBIs. He's also stolen eight bases and has come up clutch in multiple late-game situations. He hit a game-winning home run against the A's in the first homestand of the season and also had game-breaking hits in extra innings against Cincinnati and Toronto.
The Mariners will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Athletics in West Sacramento. The two teams are 2-2 against each other so far this season.
First pitch Monday is 7:05 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the recent series sweep over the Los Angeles and how he feels about Seattle after the first 30 games. Then, he has a deeper discussion about the "Control the Zone" mantra of the last decade and how maybe it's morphed this season. Furthermore, we get the definitive answer from one ESPN personality on the struggles for Julio Rodriguez. Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks M's success, sustainability and the big opportunity the team has in the draft. CLICK HERE:
ANY OUTSIDE HELP? According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the trade market will be thin this year, meaning the Mariners will have to keep patching holes with their internal options. CLICK HERE:
WHAT's CHANGED: MLB Network delivered an awesome break down of what adjustments Jorge Polanco has made this season at the plate. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.