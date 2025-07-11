Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Hits Major Personal Milestone - and Another Home Run
Seattle Mariners top prospect Lazaro Montes hit another home run on Thursday for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, which came after he hit a major personal milestone: Conducting his first-ever interview in English.
Steven Davis, who broadcasts games for the Travelers, had that nugget on social media:
Proud of 20-year old Lazaro Montes who nailed his first ever English interview today. He talked with local Little Rock media and showed his energetic personality.
The Mariners prospect and current @ARTravs outfielder is headed to the MLB Futures Game in Atlanta this weekend.
Montes, who is from Cuba, is the No. 29 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. It's a major accomplishment when a non-US native learns English, and it's something we've seen in the big leagues with the Mariners, as Andres Munoz began doing all interviews in English last season.
Montes now has 23 home runs this season between High-A Everett and Arkansas, and he has 61 RBIs.
He also have five home runs in 15 games since getting promoted to Double-A, which is a much tougher level to hit at than Everett. He's projected to make his debut in 2026.
With the trade deadline looming and the Mariners in a position to buy, Montes will undoubtedly be in demand from rival teams. As one of nine M's players in the Top 100, they likely will do all they can to hold onto him.
He'll join Harry Ford and Jurrangelo Cijntje as M's players to play in the Futures Game this Saturday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is live in New York for the series with the Yankees and he talks about the frustration of the first two games, but says Seattle can still accomplish what it needs to. Furthermore, it's a packed guest list as Ben Williamson stops by, as does George Kirby's high school coach! Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks about the M's and the No. 3 pick in the draft. CLICK HERE:
HOMECOMING FOR GEORGE: Playing against the Yankees this week is a homecoming for George Kirby, who grew up just 30 minutes from the stadium. He spoke about playing near home, giving back to his community and more. CLICK HERE:
POSSIBLE BLOCKBUSTER? Jon Morosi of MLB.com has planted the seeds of a possible big deal between the Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it's not necessarily the one you were expecting. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.