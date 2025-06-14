Seattle Mariners' Top Prospect Continues Electric Month of June with Another Home Run
The present has been rough for the Seattle Mariners, who have lost eight of their last 10 games, but the future continues to look bright down on the farm.
Infielder Michael Arroyo homered for the third consecutive day for the High-A Everett AquaSox on Friday. Because he homered twice on Friday, he now has four in three games. He also has 14 homers for the season. He's hitting .276 and has 38 RBIs.
The No. 79 prospect in the game, per MLB Pipeline, Arroyo figures to be knocking on the door of a Double-A promotion. He's one of nine Top-100 prospects for the Mariners, who have one of the most loaded systems in baseball. He joins Cole Young, Colt Emerson, Harry Ford, Jurrangelo Cijntje, Ryan Sloan, Lazaro Montes, Jonny Farmelo and Felnin Celesten in that group.
MLB Pipeline projects him to make his major league debut in 2026, same as Emerson, who is the team's highest-rated prospect. Young has already arrived in the big leagues and helped Seattle to a 7-2 win over Cleveland on Friday.
The following comes from a portion of Arroyo's MLB.com prospect profile:
Small, compact and strong, Arroyo is a fairly physically mature middle infielder cut from a Howie Kendrick type cloth. The right-handed hitter has an excellent approach at the plate, walking in 12.8 percent of his plate appearances heading into the 2025 season. He did swing-and-miss more in '24, but with that came the ability to tap into his raw power much more consistently.
The Mariners will be back in action against Cleveland on Saturday night at 6:40 p.m. PT. They are 34-34 on the season.
