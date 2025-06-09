Seattle Mariners' All-Star Makes Even More History with Sunday Gem
George Kirby delivered a much-needed gem for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon, striking out 14 over seven brilliant innings in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
Kirby, who had struggled in his first three starts back from injury, allowed just two runs on two hits. He walked none and made plenty of history in the outing.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
George Kirby surpassed 500 career strikeouts today to go with his 68 walks in 93 games started.
The only other MLB player in the modern era (since 1901) to have 500+ Ks and fewer than 70 BB in any span of 93 starts is Greg Maddux.
And per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
George Kirby's 14-K, 0-BB performance yesterday was the first by a Mariners pitcher since Randy Johnson on June 24, 1997 and it's the only such performance by a Mariners right-handed pitcher in franchise history.
Kirby, 27, is now 1-3 with a 6.53 ERA this season. He's struck out 25 batters in 20.2 innings.
Known for his impeccable control, he's 36-29 lifetime and he made the All-Star Game in 2023. He also helped the Mariners break the drought in 2022, as they made the playoffs for the first time since 2001.
Seattle will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Emerson Hancock takes the ball against Merrill Kelly.
Seattle is 33-31 on the season while Arizona is 31-34.
